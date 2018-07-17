India vs England, IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: England need 259 to win

India vs England: It is do-or-die for Virat Kohli and Co.

India vs England 3rd ODI: Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field first against Virat Kohli & Co at Headingley Leeds in the 3rd ODI. Both the teams have made changes to the playing eleven. England rested Jason Roy who suffered a finger injury in the 2nd ODI and have included James Vince. As for India, they have made three changes and have brought in the death-over specialists Dinesh Karthik and Bhuveneshwar Kumar.

Virat Kohli after the toss said: “Not much grass on it, so we expect the spinners to come into play in the second half. Rahul misses out for Karthik. Dinesh was a tactical change and the other two because they haven’t got a game yet. If you’re playing against the No. 1 ODI side in the world, you expect them to bounce back. Today is another opportunity for us to go and prove ourselves. We just have to come out and express ourselves.”