India vs England, IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: England need 259 to win

India vs England 3rd ODI: Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field first against Virat Kohli & Co at Headingley Leeds in the 3rd ODI. Both the teams have made changes to the playing eleven. England rested Jason Roy who suffered a finger injury in the 2nd ODI and have included James Vince. As for India, they have made three changes and have brought in the death-over specialists Dinesh Karthik and Bhuveneshwar Kumar.
Virat Kohli after the toss said: “Not much grass on it, so we expect the spinners to come into play in the second half. Rahul misses out for Karthik. Dinesh was a tactical change and the other two because they haven’t got a game yet. If you’re playing against the No. 1 ODI side in the world, you expect them to bounce back. Today is another opportunity for us to go and prove ourselves. We just have to come out and express ourselves.”
Have a look! Magic Ball from Aadil Rashid pitches on leg grips, turns, and takes out off! Kohli has a face on! How Dare You! Do You know who I am!
Rashid tosses up outside off and Karthik’s eyes light up. He goes to pound through the covers but gets lazy with his footwork so when he edges there’s a wide open gate through which the ball scuttles.
This is a good over from Rashid despite the inclusion of a wide - two singles are the only other runs - and Karthik almost pulls one onto his stumps, miscuing a drive.
Karthik fancies this, up on his tippy-toes and rocking back to crack two to deep point. Next comes a single to third man, and Kohli then waits to dab four through the same area; beautifully done. He’s in such perfect control here, one of very few batsmen who intimidate with their presence
Jos Buttler is kicking out a leg every time someone plays a cut, either to stop the ball or flick up an edge to catch - innovation meets reaction. Another quiet over, three singles coming from it, and England will be happier with this little passage. Kohli, though, is looking in fair touch.
And Eoin Morgan agrees, replacing Moeen with Plunkett who, we’re told, might find it easier to generate pace running up the hill instead of coasting down it. And this is a better over for England, yielding just two singles.
Rashid into the attack as, in commentary, they ponder how batting with Kohli makes a person anticipate crazy-quick singles. But Dhawan was slow to react there, taking an extra stride after being told no, so there you go. Anyway, this is a good over for India, three singles, a two, and then Karthik stretches out to the pitch of the final delivery, cracking four through extra cover. There was just a little bit of width there, and Harbhajan advises that England bowl straight and bring on a quick from one end.
Ben Expletive Stokes! Kohli twizzles to midwicket but signals to Dhawan that he should stay. Problem being, Yerman is already halfway down the track, so Stokes collects, leaps turns, and flings down middle stump! He is ridiculous! The umpires go upstairs, and the replay reveals Dhawan was just short.
Punishment is a dish best served immediately. Kohli reaches for one outside off to clump through midwicket, then ramps four more. A single follows, then Vince dives brilliantly at point to save three when Dhawan clambers into a drive; Stokes isn’t doing much here. England’s decent start is no longer a decent start, and that’s drinks.
It’s all very well playing an opponent with a dodgy middle-order, but you’ve got to get at it first. Dhawan and Kohli look in no trouble here ... though what’s this! Kohli might have edged one that Buttler can’t hold ... or was it bat into the ground? It’s the former! Never mind, it’s just the greatest one-day batsman in history - take the positives.
Eoin Morgan wants a wicket - on comes Ben Stokes. Kohli forces a single to deep point, then Dhawan raises the fifty partnership by flipping four off his pads over midwicket. He looks in decent touch here, but the over yields just a wide and a single more.
On comes Moeen and Kohli takes one to third man, then Dhawan imparts a leading edge - there’s a bit of turn there, so the ball isn’t coming right onto the bat; England will enjoy facing Kuldeep, in other words. The over yields five singles, and India are, ever so gently - gentlily - turning it up.
In fairness to India, they’re getting bat to ball some of the time but picking out the fielders, and here they come ... a single and two wides come from the first four balls of the over, then Plunkett serves Dhawan a leg-side half-volley which is flicks for four to midwicket. So Plunkett pitches it up to bring him forward ... and forward he comes, stretching and reaching to drive four through extra cover, then again! Excellent from yerman, less so from yer other man.
Willey hangs on for his sixth over and after two dots, Dhawan shoves to off and fancies a single; Kohli does not. Guess what they decide to do? Two from the over, and India will be having a little think to their little selves - this is excellent from England.
Plunkett comes on for the second powerplay and Dhawan opens the face to drive hard, Vince diving well at extra cover. But after a dot there’s nothing Vince can do when Dhawan waits and opens the face a little more to powerglide four a little squarer.