India vs England, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma lifts his bat after completing century on Day 1 of second Test at MAC Stadium, Chennai (Courtesy: Twitter / BCCI)
India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1: Indian opener Rohit Sharma ended a dry spell with the bat to bring up his century in the post-lunch session on Day 1 of the second India-England Test at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Winning toss and batting first India suffered early losses with Rohit’s opening partner Shubman Gill and skipper Virat Kohli scoring ducks. Rohit steadied the innings first with Cheteshwar Pujara and then stringed a handy partnership with Ajinkya Rahane to take India to 156 for the loss of 3 wickets at the end of 44 overs. Rohit’s unbeaten century was punctuated with 14 boundaries and two sixes.
Rohit Sharma scored a sparkling 80 not out while Moeen Ali removed skipper Virat Kohli with a superb delivery as India reached 106 for three against England at lunch during a shared opening session on the first day of the second Test here on Saturday.
At lunch, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 5 while Rohit, who has so far faced 78 balls, hit 13 fours and 1 six in his delightful knock.
For England, Moeen (1/32), Olly Stone (1/14) and Jack Leach (1/23) picked up a wicket each.