India vs England 2nd Test LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch IND vs ENG live on TV

India vs England 2nd Test LIVE Streaming Online: Virat Kohli would expect batsmen to take more responsibility when India take on England in the second Test of the five-match series at Lord’s starting on August 9. India go into this match 1-0 down but the scenario would have been different if the skipper had got support from his batting colleagues in Birmingham. The conditions in Lord’s are expected to be slightly drier and it won’t be a surprise if the visitors include an extra spinner in the playing XI, with both Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav eagerly waiting for their turn.

The bigger dilemma for Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, however, would find a place of Cheteshwar Pujara in the playing XI – if they want to. Playing Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul ahead of Pujara didn’t work in India’s favour and it might force the management to take a tough call.

On the other hand, England have already announced their squad for the match – leaving out Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes with the latter set to attend his court-hearing. Moeen Ali is likely to take up one of the spots and 20-year-old Oliver Pope may also find his name on the team sheet.

When is India vs England 2nd Test match?

The India vs England, 2nd Test match begins on August 9, 2018.

Where is 2nd Test between India and England?

The India vs England 2nd Test will be played at Lord’s, London.

What time does the India vs England 2nd Test match begin?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will begin at 3:30 pm (IST).

Where to watch India vs England 2nd Test live telecast?

The India vs England, 2nd Test match will be shown on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.

How to watch India vs England 2nd Test live streaming online?

The India vs England, 2nd Test match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on FinancialExpress.com.

Here are the squads for the second Test –

India – Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England – Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes.