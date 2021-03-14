  • MORE MARKET STATS

India vs England, 2nd T20I: India win toss, elect to field against England

March 14, 2021 6:53 PM

India won the toss and elected to field against England in the second T20 International here on Sunday.

India made to two changes from the last match, bringing in debutant Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in place of Shikar Dhawan and Axar Patel.

For England, Mark Wood made way for Tom Curran.

Teams:

India: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

