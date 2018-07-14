India vs England 2nd ODI, IND vs ENG Highlights: England wins by 86 runs; level the series 1-1

India vs England 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli and Co would look to wind up the series.

India vs England LIVE Score 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opened for India. Initially, both batsmen were looking good but Mark with an early breakthrough of Rohit Sharma, started the chain of getting the wickets. After Rohit Sharma, the whole top order failed with Shikar Dhawan and K L Rahul getting out early. Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina trying to chase the target but Moeen Ali comes to the rescue and takes the wicket of Virat Kohli. After the wicket of Kohli, the batting order failed to put any score. Suresh Raina and Dhoni helped a little to increase the score but they got out too. Plunkett took 4 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal were playing for the last wicket and but could not succeed in doing that. England got India all out and won the match. India lost by by 86 runs and England level the series 1-1.

After winning the toss, England skipper Eoin Morgan decided to bat first against India at Lord’s, London on Saturday. England was off to a steady start. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow did well for England. After the wicket of them, it was Joe Root and E Morgan who steered the ship towards setting up of huge target. Morgan got his half-century but as soon as he got his century, he was sent back to the pavilion by Kuldeep Yadav. India was not relieved even after the wicket of Ben Stokes. David Willey got his quick half-century and Joe Root got his 12th century in ODI steering England to give a huge target of 323 to India.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that he would have elected to bowl anyway. The hosts will face yet another spin-test as the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will look to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. England were on cloud 9 after defeating Australia 5-0 last month but their confidence would have taken a hit after losing three out of the four matches played against India so far. With exactly 12 months left for the World Cup final, the two top sides would like to take a psychological advantage over each other. Going into the second ODI, most of the talks in the English dressing room would have been around Kuldeep Yadav – the man who has outfoxed the hosts twice in the three matches he has played so far.

The left-arm wrist spinner has destroyed the opposition twice in the last 11 days putting himself in the reckoning for Test selection with a five-wicket haul in the first T20I and a six-fer in the first ODI. The hosts can promote an in-form Jos Buttler in the batting-order to take on Kuldeep and even dominate him.

Here are the squads for the 2nd ODI –

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood.