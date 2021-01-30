  • MORE MARKET STATS

India vs England 2021: Stokes, Archer, Burns hit training ground as others in English squad clear second COVID test

January 30, 2021 11:11 AM

India vs England 2021 updates: The full England squad is scheduled to start its training from February 2 ahead of the series opener against India, starting February 5 in Chennai.

England tour of India, India vs England, Indian Vs England 2021, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Chepauk, Chepauk Stadium, Chennai, Cricket news, cricket latestAll-rounder Ben Stokes tweeted this pic ahead of England’s tour with caption: ‘See you soon India.’ (Photo: Ben Stokes/ Twitter)

Premier all-rounder Ben Stokes, pacer Jofra Archer and reserve opener Rory Burns on Saturday had their first training session at the Chepauk after successfully completing six days of hard quarantine, while other members of the squad cleared their second COVID-19 test. The trio were not a part of the Sri Lanka Test series with Stokes and Archer being rested for workload management purpose while Burns skipped the previous tour due to the birth of his first child.

The trio had reached India earlier than their colleagues and having already cleared their three RT-PCR tests could hit the nets on Saturday. “The first group of players – Archer, Burns and Stokes – will practice each morning for the next three days. They are limited to a two-hour session,” England’s media manager Danny Reuben informed. “The entire England touring party received their second PCR COVID-19 test yesterday. All results returned negative results,” he added.

The full England squad is scheduled to start its training from February 2 ahead of the series opener against India, starting February 5 in Chennai.

 

