India vs England 2018: From Anderson’s swing to CoA, BCCI’s tough questions, Virat Kohli is India’s one-man army

India vs England 2018: The only silver lining in this toughest hours is Virat Kohli himself.

India vs England 2018 cricket series was touted to be the toughest battle for the men in blue and so far our batsmen are having nightmares apart from the talisman captain Virat Kohli. However, a team game cannot be won alone by individual brilliance and Kohli is fighting a difficult battle in both on and off the field. While English bowlers led by the master artist of swing bowling James Anderson are challenging Kohli’s technique and temperament as a batsman, the crushing defeats are demanding the skipper’s patience and steel. However, the challenges for Kohli do not end here.

From media’s venomous questions to administrators seeking clarifications on the batting slump, Kohli’s ship is passing through a tempest. The only silver lining in this toughest hours is Kohli himself. He has three tests to salvage his pride as the captain and further cement his mettle as a champion batsman.

Off the field issues

Taking strong cognisance of the shambolic capitulation by India’s top order batters in England during the two tests, the Committee of Administrators (CoA), which has been overseeing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) operations, has stated to head coach Ravi Shastri that this was ‘unacceptable’. “The CoA has already mentioned this to Ravi Shastri, that after having sent the team so much in advance, allowing adequate preparation time (in English conditions), this kind of performance from the top order is not encouraging at all. The Committee has also mentioned in its communication that they need to discuss this with the head coach,” sources told The Indian Express. “When the team returns, the CoA will have a meeting with the selectors at the first opportunity to discuss some of the procedures,” a report in Indian Express stated.

The listless, insipid performance by likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane has caught the eyes of BCCI officials too. The BCCI is likely to pose a few questions to chief coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli depending on how the third Test against England starting in Nottingham on Saturday. “The Indian team can’t complain that they were not given enough time to prepare. When we lost the South Africa series, the players spoke about tight scheduling and lack of practice games. It was after speaking to them that we decided that white ball matches will be held before the Tests,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Former Test captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed India’s preparation for the Test series in England. “I can understand that you need to switch off after a (limited-overs) series but that can’t be five days at a stretch,” he said. He also criticised the Indian team management’s decision to shorten a first-class tour game against Essex, making it more of a practice match.

Cricketing aspect

The remaining three tests would be ‘Karenge Ya Marenge’ (do or die) for the Indian team as they would like to provide as much support to its captain to gain some pride in this gruelling cricketing battle. However, it is easier said than done as numbers are very bleak for Indian batsman in overseas conditions this year, if we leave Kohli out of the lot. India has so far played five tests- three in South Africa and two in England, barring Kohli, every India batsmen have averaged less than 20. Kohli alone has averaged over 52 in this period. The top 5, which include Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Vijay, vice-captain Rahane, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma scored 505 in the last 5 tests, Kohli amassed 526.

The Shastri-Kohli duo has already lost major Test series in Australia (0-2 in 2014-15), South Africa (1-2 in 2017-18). It will be interesting to see how they steer India from here on. Whatever may happen, Kohli will have to do something very very special to rescue the sinking ship.