India vs England 1st Test: Will be a challenge for England to prepare wickets for this series, says Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar made his international debut in England last month. (Source: PTI)

“The England summer is looking more like an India summer.” These words by Harsha Bhogle might end up being the deciding factor for the five-match Test series between India and England which starts on August 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. With the heatwave deciding not to spare England, Virat Kohli and team will probably be more familiar with conditions and fast-bowler Deepak Chahar, who spent over a month in England with India A and the senior team, believes that it will be a huge challenge for England to prepare wickets for this series.

In an exclusive conversation with FinancialExpress.com, Chahar said that India’s fast-bowling unit has improved a lot since four years ago – the last time the Men in Blue played a Test series in England. The Chennai Super Kings pacer said that if the hosts prepare green-top wickets, they will face the danger of a batting collapse as well.

“Our fast bowlers have done well in the last couple of years – even overseas. Earlier, they used to give us green wickets but now that we also have a good fast-bowling unit, other teams also have to think. It is not like only our batting will collapse on these wickets as our bowlers are also very capable. But, of course, they can’t give us turning wickets. So, it is going to be a challenge for England to prepare the wickets for this series,” Chahar said.

The 25-year-old fast-bowler who made his international debut in the third and final T20I against England last month said that spinners can decide the fate of the series. “I think the conditions in England are not what you expect. I have recently come back from there and it was really warm. The spinners will decide the series as the wickets are really dry. It is a long series so the pitches might change. Also, this will be a five-match series which will make things more exciting,” he added.

In 2014, India had lost the five-match Test series 3-1. Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma are the only fast-bowlers from that squad who are still a part of the Indian team. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar (which is a huge blow) misses out due to an injury, Varun Aaron, Pankaj Singh and Ishwar Pandey are not even a part of selector’s plans.

The current unit led by Ishant will feature three-match-old yet already experienced Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and a reborn Umesh Yadav. The team also includes Hardik Pandya who has a knack for breaking partnerships and is certain to feature in the playing eleven.