India vs England 1st Test: Virat Kohli’s efforts go in vain, hosts win by 31 runs

India lost the first Test to England by 31 runs. (Source: AP)

India vs England 1st Test: A hard-fought half-century by Virat Kohli went in vain as the Indian skipper didn’t get enough support at the end and the Indian cricket team lost the first Test to England by 31 runs. The visitors needed 84 runs to win on day 4 with five wickets in hand. However, the team got off to a poor start losing Dinesh Karthik in the first over of the day itself. Kohli got support from Hardik Pandya but the match was virtually over after his departure for 51 runs with India needing more than 50 runs to win. Pandya stayed at the wicket and took India closer to the target but failed to cross the finish line.

The win gave England a 1-0 lead in the five match series in what was their 1,000th test match. The second test begins at Lord’s on Aug. 9. Joe Root’s side won the one-day international series between the teams 2-1 and lost the Twenty20 competition by the same margin last month.

(To be Updated)