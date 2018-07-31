India vs England 1st Test LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch IND vs ENG day 1 live telecast on TV

India vs England 1st Test LIVE Streaming Online: The match will start at 3:30 PM on Wednesday.

India vs England 1st Test LIVE Streaming Online: It will be a golden chance for Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team to rewrite history when it will take on England in a five-match Test series, starting August 1. India have only won six out of the 57 matches on English soil, suffering heavy defeats of 4-0 and 3-1 in the last two campaigns in 2011 and 2014, respectively. However, familiar conditions and the home team’s poor form would make men in blue that they can pull off what seems to an unimaginable task. Since September 2017, England have only won one out of nine Tests against Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan.

They have been beaten twice in the last five home matches against West Indies and Pakistan, with both sides’ pace attack exploiting the weaknesses in a batting line-up heavily dependent on Root, Jonny Bairstow and seasoned opener Alastair Cook.

Seven of the Indian players were a part of the touring side in 2014 and playing limited-overs matches before the five-day games would have also helped them adjust to the conditions. Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have maintained that KL Rahul is the third choice opener but Dhawan’s failure in the practice game and Karnataka batsman’s fine form might force them to think otherwise.

The bigger worry, however, is Cheteshwar Pujara’s form who had a horrible time in county cricket and failed to find his touch even in the practice game. He managed only 172 runs in six matches at 14.33 for Yorkshire. In 2014 too, Pujara had endured a poor series scoring 222 runs in five matches at 22.20.

When is India vs England Test?

The match between India and England will be played on between August 1 and August 5.

Where is India vs England 1st Test?

Ind vs Eng 1st Test will be played in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What will Ind vs Eng Test match start?

The match between India and England will start at 3:30 PM every day. The coverage for the same will start on 3 PM.

How to watch India vs England 1st Test live telecast?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Network. It is the official broadcast partner for the matches in England.

How to watch India vs England live streaming online?

Ind vs Eng 1st day live streaming can be watched on SonyLIV and Jio TV. For live cricket score and updates, follow FinancialExpress.com.

Here are the squads –

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad.