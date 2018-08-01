India vs England 1st Test, LIVE Cricket Score day 1, IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli eyes another milestone in Edgbaston

India vs England 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score: Virat Kohli is just 23 runs away from completing 1000 Test runs against ENG.

India vs England 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score: Team India captain Virat Kohli is just 23 runs away from becoming the 13th Indian cricketer to score 1000 runs against England and the 29-year-old batsman would be eyeing to achieve the target in the first Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 2535 runs against England. Kohli’s form would also play the deciding role in the five-match series as India would like to replicate the success of 2007 England tour. What works in India’s favour is that England is in the middle of a heatwave which forced Ajinkya Rahane to say that their practice game at Chelmsford was almost like playing in Mumbai or Chennai.

The conditions in Birmingham are slightly better with a brief spell of rain earlier this week but India would still comfortable on the field. While India boasts of a good fast-bowling unit to take on England, the hosts too have a quality spinner in Adil Rashid to counter India’s spin twins – Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

In the end, it will all come down to how Indian batsmen adapt to the English conditions. Shikhar Dhawan struggled in the practice game and Cheteshwar Pujara is yet to find his touch despite being in England for some time now. It will be interesting to see how Kohli and Ravi Shastri find a place for Dinesh Karthik in the team.

England – Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Moeen Ali, James Porter.

India – Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik(w), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.