The spotlight will once again be on 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi when India take on England in the opening T20I at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

After India’s shock 0-2 series defeat to Ireland, the clamour for the teenager’s international debut has only grown louder. While the team management has maintained that Sooryavanshi must “follow the process”, several former cricketers believe the England series is the right stage to unleash one of Indian cricket’s brightest young talents.

Here’s everything we know so far.

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Team management is backing experience

Despite his record-breaking IPL season, Sooryavanshi did not feature in either T20I against Ireland.

Captain Shreyas Iyer had made it clear before the second T20I match against Ireland that the youngster would have to wait.

“He is a gun player but we have some tremendous players who have done well for us, so we are backing them,” Iyer had said, adding that team balance and experience remained the priority.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate reiterated that position after India’s series defeat.

“He is absolutely ready to play international cricket, there is no doubt about that,” Ten Doeschate said.

“But Sanju Samson is a guy who went a long way to win us the World Cup three months ago. It is important to give players confidence and show that we want to give guys a long run. Vaibhav has to go through the same process.”

His comments suggest the selectors have no doubts about Sooryavanshi’s ability, but are reluctant to fast-track him ahead of established players.

Ireland defeat has changed the conversation

India’s one-run defeat in the second T20I completed a surprise series whitewash, prompting questions over whether the batting line-up needs fresh energy.

The loss has strengthened the case for Sooryavanshi, who arrives on the back of one of the greatest IPL seasons by an Indian batter.

Representing Rajasthan Royals, the teenager scored 776 runs, won the Orange Cap and Most Valuable Player award, and struck at more than 237. He also smashed 72 sixes during the tournament.

Those numbers have fuelled calls for an immediate debut against England.

Gavaskar wants India to play him immediately

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes India missed an opportunity by not playing Sooryavanshi against Ireland.

He said the series would have provided an ideal environment to ease the youngster into international cricket before facing stronger opposition.

Now, Gavaskar feels the England series offers another opportunity.

According to him, England will have little idea how to bowl to the teenager, making him a potential game-changing option at the top of the order.

Swann backs immediate debut

Former England spinner Graeme Swann has also urged India to hand Sooryavanshi his first cap.

Swann described him as a “once-in-a-generation talent” and said the sooner India expose him to international cricket, the better.

The former off-spinner also praised Sooryavanshi’s ability to adapt after bowlers targeted him with yorkers during the IPL, arguing that his rapid improvement showed he was ready for the next level.

Others urge caution

Not everyone believes India should rush the teenager.

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has supported the management’s decision to leave him out against Ireland.

Rayudu argued that spending time around the senior squad is an important part of development and that Sooryavanshi’s introduction should be carefully managed rather than driven by public demand.

So, will he play against England?

At the moment, there has been no official confirmation that Sooryavanshi will make his debut in the first T20I.

The coaching staff continues to emphasise continuity but India’s struggles in Ireland have increased pressure to make changes.

Whether India stick with experience or turn to their teenage prodigy could become one of the defining selection calls of the tour.

If Sooryavanshi is handed his debut, he will become India’s youngest men’s international cricketer, surpassing the record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

For now, all eyes remain on the team sheet which is set to be revealed at 09:30 pm when Shreyas Iyer walks out for the toss.