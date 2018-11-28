India vs CA XI tour match: Rain washes away first day’s play in Sydney

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 10:55 AM

The first day of the tour game between Cricket Australia XI and India was abandoned without a ball being here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

india vs australia 2018 match time table, india vs australia practice match, india vs australia tour 2018 time table, india vs australia tour time table, india vs australia tour schedule, india vs australia tour match scheduleIt started raining in Sydney on Tuesday night and after a deluge through the day, the ground was soaking wet. (Twitter/BCCI)

Incessant rains kept the players away as inclement weather didn't relent at all. It started raining in Sydney on Tuesday night and after a deluge through the day, the ground was soaking wet.

There was a brief stoppage in rain at 1 pm local time and the grounds men worked hard to get the pitch and outfield ready. Toss was scheduled for 3.30pm local time with play to commence at 4 pm, if no further rain showers came forth. But play was abandoned for the day at 3 pm local time, with half an hour extension from day two onwards.

A couple members of the Indian support staff had visited the ground to assess conditions earlier in the morning. The team didn’t even arrive at the ground owing to poor weather conditions.

There is more rain forecast for Thursday morning but the weather is expected to clear from day two afternoon.

