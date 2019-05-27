India vs Bangladesh warm-up match: When, where and how to watch live streaming, live coverage

India take on Bangladesh in their second and final of the two warm-up matches of World Cup 2019 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff in Wales on Tuesday. India will be seen in action for the last time before they begin their World Cup campaign on June 5 against South Africa. India tasted defeat in the hands of New Zealand by six wickets in their first warm-up match but most Indian players and experts have shrugged off the team's loss. The Virat Kohli-led side will be rather desperate to win the clash against Bangladesh. The Indian batting order struggled in the game as Trent Boult troubled them with both swing and seam movement. India experimented and sent Hardik Pandya at 5th position ahead of MS Dhoni. India will look to fix their middle-order problems with both Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar nursing injuries. However, India's bowling attack remained the only silver lining in the game. Where will the India vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match be played? The India vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. This is the only warm-up match for Bangladesh as their first game was abadoned due to rain. When will the India vs Bangladesh warm-up match begin? The India vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match begins at 3 pm IST on Tuesday (May 28). This is last warm-up match for the sides. How to watch live coverage of India vs Bangladesh warm-up match? The India vs Bangladesh warm-up match will be telecast live across the channels of Star network on both standard definition and high definition - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. How to watch live streaming of India vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match online? The online streaming of the India vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match will be available on Hotstar app and Hotstar website. India World Cup squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav Bangladesh World Cup squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Raaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.