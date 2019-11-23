India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian batsman to slam century in day-night Test

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second day of the second test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata on Saturday. (AP Photo)

Skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday became the first Indian batsman to score a century in a day-night Test match. Kohli hit the record ton during India’s first innings of the second Test against Bangladesh being played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. After bundling out Bangladesh on a paltry score of 106 runs, Team India was now in the drivers seat, with Kohli batting on 130 runs till the filing of this report. Kohli reached the three-figure mark in 159 balls.

On day 1 of the match, Kohli completed his 5,000 runs as Test captain. Completing the feat in his 86th innings, it was fastest 5,000 runs scored by a skipper. He also equalled little master Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the second fastest batsman to crack 27 Test hundreds in 141 innings. In the process he also became the fastest batsman to reach 70 international tons, after playing 439 innings. Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting who took 649 innings to achieve the feat.

On Friday, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque’s decision to bat first proved to be a mistake with Indian bowlers producing a magnificent show to bundle out the visitors out for 106 runs on the first day of the historic Test match. Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers taking a five wicket haul. He was supported by Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami who chipped in with three and two wickets respectively.

Apart from Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahan too were among the runs. Both the batsmen hit splendid half-centuries, however, they failed to capitalise and score big.