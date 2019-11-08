India vs Bangladesh T20: Rohit Sharma breaks yet another MS Dhoni record

Rohit Sharma was also adjudged Man of the Match for his scintillating knock.

Rohit Sharma was in tremendous form in the second T20 against Bangladesh on Thursday as he smashed 85 off just 43 balls to help India level the three match series 1-1. During his knock, Rohit Sharma smashed 6 sixes taking his tally to 37 sixes in 17 innings, the most by an Indian captain in T20I cricket. The record was previously held by MS Dhoni. The former Indian captain had 34 sixes in 62 innings. Virat Kohli, who is not playing in the ongoing series, trails behind Rohit Sharma with 26 sixes in as many innings. The Rajkot T20 was a must-win game for India as Bangladesh was leading the series 1-0 after a win in the first T20I in New Delhi. Rohit Sharma was also adjudged Man of the Match for his scintillating knock.

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Indian bowlers did well to restrict Bangladesh to 153 on a good batting surface. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma had a 118-run opening stand which set the platform for a comfortable win for India. During the post-match presentation, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah admitted that his team was 25-30 runs short as it was a very good track to bat on.

The two teams will battle it out in the final match of the series in Nagpur on Sunday. It is a must-win game for both India and Bangladesh and should be an exciting match to watch.

Indian Squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (captain ), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh Squad for T20I series against India: Mahmudullah Riyad (Captain), Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Abu Hider, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Shafiul Islam.