India vs Bangladesh: Schedule, possible squads, broadcast channel, and more

India vs Bangladesh series schedule:With the conclusion of India’s New Zealand tour, Rohit Sharma‘s men will now take on Bangladesh in the upcoming ODI and Test series. During the tour, Team India will play three ODIs and two Test matches against Bangladesh.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named all the important players in the team, the Bangladeshi board is yet to name its Test squad. Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a groin injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced late last night. Bangladesh’s team physio Bayiedul Islam has said that Tamim suffered a grade 1 injury on his right groin which has been confirmed after an MRI, as per Indian Express. Tamim will undergo a conservative treatment protocol for the next two weeks which may lead to him skipping the Test series altogether. Bangladesh is yet to name his replacement or a stand-in skipper. Earlier, Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was also ruled out due to an injury.

IND vs BAN: What is the schedule?

The ODI matches will be played on December 4th, December 7th, and December 1st. Test matches will be played from December 14th to 18th, and December 22nd to 26th.

IND vs BAN: When and where to watch?

The ODI matches will start at 11:30 AM (IST), and the Test matches will start at 9 AM (IST). Fans in India can watch the live matches on Sony Liv which is the official broadcaster for India, while cricket fans in Bangladesh can watch the match on Gazi TV.

IND and BAN Squads

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.

India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Shahbaz Ahmed,Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.

Bangladesh ODI Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Anamul Haque, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossain.

Bangladesh Test Squad: The team has not yet been announced.