India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Cyclone Maha threat looms over Rajkot T20I

Rohit Sharma along with the Indian team will be concerned about the match as the hosts will want to level the series in Rajkot. (Image: BCCI)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: The weather has been a huge cause of concern in the ongoing T20I series between India and Bangladesh. After playing under hazardous air quality in Delhi the two teams will now move to Rajkot. The weather in Rajkot will not be a happy sight for both fans and the cricketers as a cyclone threat looms over the second T20. If the match is washed out due to rain then a series win for India will be out of the window.

Rohit Sharma along with the Indian team will be concerned about the match as the hosts will want to level the series in Rajkot. Indian bowlers will have to pull up their socks in the second game and should be able to execute their plans well in high-pressure moments. With India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah not in the side, youngsters like Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar will have to step up in the death overs.

Bangladesh won the first T20I match and they lead the series 1-0 at the moment. This was their first win ever against India in a T20I match. During the first T20I, the visitors outclassed India in every department. They bowled at good lengths and did not allow Indian batsman to free their arms. They were also good in the field as they saved some valuable runs which proved to be the game-changing factor in the match.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar showed grit and patience as they led their side to a comfortable in the end.

Indian Squad for T20i series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (captain ), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur