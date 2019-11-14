India vs Bangladesh: R Ashwin becomes joint-fastest bowler to take 250 wickets at home

R Ashwin celebrates with teammates after dismissing Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah during the first day of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore on Thursday. (PTI)

Off spinner R Ashwin added yet another feat to his illustrious career on Thursday by becoming the joint fastest bowler to take 250 wickets in Test cricket at home. Ashwin achieved the latest record in the first Test against Bangladesh being played at Indore.

During the first day of the Test match, the off spinner outfoxed Mominul Haque with an arm ball. Expecting the ball to turn, the batsman did not offer any shot and was declared leg before wicket. The offie then followed it up with Mahmudullah’s wicket with a full length delivery. Ashwin also became the third bowler in india to take 250 Test wickets at home. He had earlier equalled Sri Lankan great M Muralitharan’s record of being the fastest to 350 Test wickets, during the previous Test series against South Africa.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has included as many as three seamers in playing 11 for the the match. The hosts bundled out Bangladesh for a paltry 150 runs in the first innings. While Mohammed Shami (3/13) was the chief destructor, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav also chipped in with two wickets each. Ashwin took two wickets, but Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless.

Earlier in the day, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane dropped three catches off Ashwin’s bowling in the first two sessions.

In the morning, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and decided to bat first against India. Apart from Mushfiqur Rahim (43), captain Mominul Haque (37) and Liton Das (21) none of the batsmen could build a solid partnership.