India vs Bangladesh: Magnus Carlsen felt stupid during the Pink Ball Test- Here’s why

Magnus Carlsen became the World Chess champion back in 2013 after defeating Vishwanathan Anand and has retained that title since. (PTI Photo)

Magnus Carlsen attended the first day-night Test played in India at Eden Gardens this week as a special guest. The top tanked chess player was invited by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for the Test between India and Bangladesh. The Norwegian chess champion was joined by Vishwanathan Anand on the second day of the Pink Ball Test to ring the bell before the start of play. In an interview to The Hindu, Carlsen said, “What happened is, Anand rang the bell and I stood there and looked stupid. That’s the summary of the match. I have a lot to learn when it comes to cricket”.

Magnus Carlsen became the World Chess champion back in 2013 after defeating Vishwanathan Anand. The athlete has grown leaps and bounds and is still ranked number 1 in the FIDE Chess rankings.

During the Pink Test match, India had invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ring the bell on day 1. Sachin Tendulkar was also among the dignitaries who were invited to watch India’s first-ever Pink ball Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India won its historic Test owing to brilliant performances from Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli. With the 2-0 series win, India maintained their lead at the top of the Test Championship rankings. Since the Championship began, India haven’t lost a Test.

India has won all the seven Test matches that they have played and have amassed 360 points. Australia is at the second spot with 180 points. However, the Aussies are yet to win a Test series while India has already registered 3 series victories.

India will now face West Indies in the three-match T20I series which begins next month. The T20I series will be followed by a 3 match ODI series against West Indies.