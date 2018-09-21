India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2018: When and where to watch IND vs BAN live on TV

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2018: Hardik Pandya has been ruled out with a back injury.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2018: ‘Uncertainty’ would be the buzzword around the United Arab Emirates for the way the Asia Cup 2018 has unfolded so far. The mighty Sri Lankans were knocked out earlier than expected, Hong Kong nearly pulled off an upset against India and Afghanistan looks unbeatable at the moment. Yet, despite so much drama, the tournament has neither seen an exciting finish nor one thrilling encounter. The first Super four match between India and Bangladesh, however, might just produce that.

Even though Bangladesh surrendered against Afghanistan, India will have its task cut out with Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman set to return in the playing XI after missing out on the last game due to injuries. Bangladesh media’s perception of India as the big bullies and a few unwanted incidents in the recent past have given India vs Bangladesh clashes added mileage and turned them into mini versions of Indo-Pak games.

Rohit Sharma will have his own set of worries with Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel ruled of the rest of the tournament. Even though reinforcements have been sent, they are unlikely to feature in today’s game, hours after landing in Dubai.

When will India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match will be played on September 21, 2018.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match will begin at 5pm (IST). The toss will take place at 4:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Super Four match?

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch India vs Live Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2018?

The Live Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2018 will be available on Hotstar. You can also watch live score and updates on FinancialExpress.com.

What are the squads for India vs Bangladesh match?

India: Rohit Sharma (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Lokesh Rahul, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Mominul Haque, Nazmul Islam, Ariful Haque