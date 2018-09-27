India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2018 final: When and where to watch IND vs BAN live on TV

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2018: The Indian cricket team will start as favourites.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2018 final: The Indian cricket team would look to reassert its continental supremacy on Friday evening when it takes on ‘party-poopers’ Bangladesh in a replay of the 2016 Asia Cup final. Despite a tie against Afghanistan, India will remain the overwhelming favourites to win the tournament for a record seventh time while Bangladesh would be hoping to improve its record in knockout games in the absence of two key players – Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.

India’s top-order will get a massive boost with the return of the cracking opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and his deputy Shikhar Dhawan and the bowling department will see the arrival of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal – all rested for the last Super Four match against Afghanistan. KL Rahul’s half-century in the last game might see him take the number three spot while Ambati Rayudu may be pushed to number four, forcing Dinesh Karthik to the bench.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, pulled off an inspiring performance on Wednesday wrecking the prospects of an India-Pakistan summit clash and would like to continue with the form. Bangladesh’s bowling attack featuring Mustafizur Rahaman, Rubel Hossain, and Mashrafe Mortaza has peaked at the right moment and can exploit India’s middle-order if Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are removed quickly.

When is India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 final?

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 final match will take place on Friday, September 28, 2018.

Where is India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 final ODI?

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 final will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does IND vs BAN match begin?

The IND vs BAN match begins at 5 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4.30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin at 3.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh match?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Bangladesh ODI match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2018 final?

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2018 final will be available on Hotstar. You can catch Live scores, Live updates and Live commentary on FinancialExpress.com.

What are the squads of Asia Cup 2018 final?

India – Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh – Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes