India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Can Virat Kohli’s men seal a semifinal berth today?

Updated:Jul 02, 2019 11:10:00 am

World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Updates: After a failed chase against England, Dhoni's approach has been under fire but he has the capability to change the game with his powerful knock.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, IND vs BAN 2019 Live ScoreIndia vs Bangladesh Live: India needs to win a match to book their semi-final berth.

World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh 2019 Live Score Updates: Indian captain Virat Kohli and his team will look to seal their spot for the semifinals when they face Bangladesh in their eighth match of the World Cup 2019. Rohit Sharma has been in good form and will be key batsman for India. The Men in Blue will be looking forget their last game where they were handed their first defeat of the tournament by England.

After defeating Afghanistan in their last game, Bangladesh too have kept their semifinal chances alives. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been at his best throughout the World Cup and scalped five wickets for 29 runs to bundle out Afghanistan for 200 runs. Shakib (51) and Mushfiqur (83) were the top-scorers for their team. Every game is a knockout game for Bangladesh if they want to qualify for the semifinals.

India, on the other hand, had to taste their first 2019 World Cup defeat. The match was more important for England who were in a do-or-die situation in the match. But India still needs one more point to book their semifinal berth and the Men in Blue will be looking to do exactly that when they clash against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The Indian side which has been facing middle-order woes will also have to cement their top-order. After Vijay Shankar’s injury, opener Mayank Agarwal has been brought into the World Cup squad, allowing KL Rahul to get back to bat at No. 4 position. Indian fans have been relentlessly waiting to see a powerful ton from skipper Kohli and some of the great finishes from MS Dhoni. After a failed chase against England, Dhoni’s approach has been under fire but he has the capability to change the game with his powerful knock.

 

Virat Kohli and his team will be looking to solidify their position on the points table.India World Cup Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja.Bangladesh World Cup Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan (vice-captain), Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Rubel Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun.
