India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Can Rohit Sharma extend winning run?

India vs Bangladesh live score, Asia Cup 2018: The super four match promises to be a blockbuster.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Marred by injuries, the Indian cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the first Super Four encounter of the Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Hardik Pandya’s injury against Pakistan and selectors’ decision to not replace him with a fast-bowling all-rounder has made things tricky for Rohit Sharma and Ravi Shastri. Deepak Chahar is a fine player but is not an ideal number seven batsman. The management would be tempted to play Ravindra Jadeja who last played on ODI in June 2017 but that would mean only two fast-bowlers in the playing XI.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were amongst the runs in the first two matches while Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik looked solid against Pakistan. However, it is Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s batting form that would keep the management worried.

WATCH | India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming

Bangladesh, on the other hand, with seasoned campaigners like Mashrafe Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmydullah Riyadh has the potential to beat any side on its day. But, inconsistency has cost the team in the recent past as seen against Afghanistan. Overall, the match has more ingredients to become a blockbuster than the one against Pakistan.

Here are the squads for India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 match:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

Bangladesh: Masrafe Bin Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan (vice-captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Kumar Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony.