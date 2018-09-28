India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2018 final Live: Rohit Sharma & Co favourites for title

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 final: Rohit & Co will start as favourites.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 final Live: After a strange campaign, a depleted Bangladesh side led by the old warhorse Mashrafe Mortaza finds itself in the final against a strong Indian cricket team. The Bangla Tigers lost their most prolific run-scorer Tamim Iqbal in the very first game of the tournament while a fractured finger forced Shakib Al Hasan out of the tournament from the super four stage. The board’s decision to include two openers – Imrul Kayes and Soumya Sarkar in the squad has worked in weird ways with Kayes scoring runs in the lower middle order and Sarkar bowling a good spell against Pakistan.

However, the team will have to pull itself if it wants to lift the title against a strong Indian side. Despite losing a few key players to injuries, Rohit Sharma has marshalled his troops well and has led from the front with the bat along with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have been on top form while Ravindra Jadeja’s addition has worked wonders for the side.

On a usual day, India should cruise past Bangladesh and lift the trophy. But, on a usual day, Bangladesh shouldn’t be playing the final with Pakistan and Sri Lanka being part of the tournament. Mashrafe Mortaza & Co surprised everyone by ruining a possible India-Pakistan final and would happily be the party poopers once again in Dubai.

Here are the squads for India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 final:

India – Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh – Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Ariful Haque