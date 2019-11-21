India vs Bangladesh: How Sourav Ganguly plans to attract crowds to first day-night Test at Eden Gardens

People move in front of Eden Gardens illuminated in pink on the eve of the first day-night test cricket match between India and Bangladesh using pink ball, in Kolkata. (Reuters)

India vs Bangladesh: India and Bangladesh will face each other at the first-ever day-night Test match in India starting from Friday. At the Eden Gardens, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli-led side who will create history. The other talking point has been the pink ball, which will be used for the day-night match. The preparations for the match have been going on for some time now, and several dignitaries including Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Haseena will attend the historic event.

Fresh from its win in the first Test at Indore, Team India is the clear favourites win the Test. However, Bangla Tigers cannot be taken lightly, as they have the uncanny knack of springing up surprises. The first day-night Test was played between Australia and New Zealand in 2015.

Talking about the tomorrow’s Test match, skipper Virat Kohli said as per PTI, “One thing that surprised me was the fielding sessions. In the slips balls hit so hard it almost felt like a heavy hockey ball, all those synthetic balls that we’re used to playing within the younger days.”

Here’s what all you need to know about the first day-night match in India.

Who all are going to attend

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has confirmed her participation. Other who are likely to attend are Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev among others.

Kolkata all decked up

The entire city, including the stadium is decked up for the first ever day night Test match at the Eden Gardens tomorrow. Even though the match is starting in the middle of the week, tickets for first four days have already been sold out. It is to be noted here that the stadium is one of the largest in India in terms of seating capacity and can accomodate 67,000 fans.

Official mascot

As India and Bangladesh are set to face each other in the second day-night Test match ever, Tinku and Pinku have been named as the official mascots of the match.

Who will ring the bell?

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will ring the bell before the start of the histotic Test match.

How army paratroopers will play its part?

Just before the start of the Test match, the army paratroopers will fly into the stadium to hand over pink balls to India and Bangladesh skippers.