India vs Bangladesh first Test: Kuldeep Yadav’s career-best figures help visitors win by 188 runs

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav registered his career-best match figures as India quickly wrapped up Bangladesh’s second innings for a comprehensive 188-run win in the opening Test, in Chattogram Sunday.

Needing four wickets to pocket the win, India finished the job in 11.2 overs, bowling the hosts out for 324 after the hosts began at overnight score of 276 for six.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep scalped two of the remaining four batters while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel took one wicket each.

Kuldeep, who cherished an impressive five-wicket haul in the first innings, added three more wickets in the second Bangladesh innings to finish with match figures of 8 for 113.

“I love bowling with Kookaburra balls, it gives me better grip and control, compared to the SG ball,” said Kuldeep after the win.

“If I were not playing cricket, it would have been very challenging but I have played a lot of white-ball matches. I have played IPL and with red ball India A matched, so my rhythm was set.

“I could bowl with aggressive approach and in this rhythm, you need to make extra effort and it takes a toll on body,” he said.

“I like playing all formats of cricket for India, nothing matches that pride. When I don’t play I keep training so that the confidence remains intact in matched but I stay relaxed,” he added.

Kuldeep was ably supported by left-arm spinner Patel, who finished with figures of 4 for 77 in the second innings.

With this win, India have climbed to the third place in the World Test Championship points table, pushing Sri Lanka to the fourth position.

India now have 87 points with 55.77 percentage (PCT) while Sri Lanka have 64 points and 53.33 PCT.

Australia lead the table with 75 PCT and are followed by South Africa (60 PCT) Resuming at the overnight score of 276 for 6, Bangladesh skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan came all out attacking, knowing very well it would not be easy to just survive the whole day.

He went for his shots to score 84, studded with six fours and as many hits over the fence in his 108-ball stay.

But the Indians played the patient game. KL Rahul, who registered his first Test win as skipper, started with pace-spin combination of Siraj (1/67) and Patel.

Bangaldesh batters started aggressively as Mehidy Hasan Miraz delightfully drove Siraj through the covers in his first over for the day’s first boundary.

At the other end, Shakib made his intentions clear, clobbering Patel over square leg.

But Siraj had his man in his next over as Mehidy fell to a loose shot.

Siraj sprayed the ball outside the off-stump again and Mehidy only managed to slash the delivery straight to Umesh Yadav at backward point.

Shakib brought up his 30th Test fifty with a straight six off Patel.

Shakib took his chances but the asking was too tall as Rahul introduced Kuldeep as the first change and the left-arm spinner picked up two wickets in consecutive overs, while Patel picked another as India ended Bangladesh’s dogged resistance.

Kuldeep first cleaned up Shakib as the batter went for another slog sweep over extra cover and then had Ebadat Hossain caught by Shreyas Iyer.

Axar completed the formalities by going through the defence of Taijul Islam.

The second Test will begin from December 22 in Mirpur.