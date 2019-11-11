India vs Bangladesh: Deepak Chahar credits CSK for his brilliant show in T20 series decider

Deepak Chahar celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Aminul Islam during the third T20 cricket match at Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium in Nagpur. (PTI Photo)

Medium-pacer Deepak Chahar has credited his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings for super show in the final match of the T20 series at Nagpur which helped India win the trophy. Chahar recorded the best bowling figures in T20 international so far taking 6 wickets for 7 runs which included a hat trick.

“Playing in Chennai, I have now realised how to counter dew and sweat. How to keep my hands clean. At times, rub dry soil in your hands and then bowl (so that hands don’t get slippery),” the 27-year-old was quoted as saying by the BCCI’s official website.

When the seamer was asked about his strategy as the ball wasn’t swinging a lot, he said that the ground was big and bowled according to the team plan which to make the batsmen play. Chahar revealed that varying the pace of the ball also helped him to deceive Bangladeshi batsmen.

Chahar said initially he didn’t realise that he has taken a hat trick. “Even if you sit back at home and dream, you will not think that in four overs, you will get six wickets for 7 runs,” he told news agency PTI.

The bowler also hailed skipper Rohit Sharma for his decision to use him in the middle overs instead of using his quota of overs at the start of Bangladeshi innings.

“I’ve just been wanting to work hard. It’s all God’s help that I’m here. Today the plan was to bowl upfront with the new ball. I was told I’ll be bowling the crucial overs. Happy the team management gave me that responsibility,” the agency quoted him further as saying.