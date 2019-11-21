India vs Bangladesh Pink Ball Test: When and Where to watch match live on TV, Live streaming

Pink Ball Test: The toss can play a crucial role in this game as batsmen may find it difficult to bat under lights as the ball is expected to move around a bit. (Photo: @BCCI Twitter)

India vs Bangladesh Pink Ball Test: India will take on Bangladesh in the second Test match of the series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India won the first match of the series riding high on Mayank Agarwal’s double century. The second Test match between the two teams will be a day/night affair. This is the first time that India will play a Day/Night Test match. The visiting team will also be participating in Test cricket’s latest format for the first time. The tickets for the Pink Ball Test have already been sold out with top leaders of both the nations expected to attend the historic match.

The toss can play a crucial role in this game as batsmen may find it difficult to bat under lights as the ball is expected to move around a bit. Pink Ball manufactured by SG will be used in the second Test match of the series.

There has been a lot of hype and excitement around the Pink Ball and it will be interesting to see how both teams tackle it after the floodlights are turned on. Indian fast bowlers have been in good form in the series and they will be raring to go as the ball is expected to assist the fast bowlers.

Here is how you can watch the Pink Ball Test match

When will India vs Bangladesh Pink Ball Test match begin?

India vs Bangladesh Pink Ball Test match will begin at 1:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 12.30 pm IST.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh Pink Ball Test match on TV?

India vs Bangladesh Pink Ball Test match can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. The match will also be available on the HD versions of the channel as well.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh Pink Ball Test match live streaming?

India vs Bangladesh Pink Ball Test match can be streamed live on the Hotstar app.

India Test Squad against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh Test Squad against India: Mominul Haque (Captain), Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain,Imrul Kayes,Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan,Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam