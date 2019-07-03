India vs Bangladesh: 87-year-old fan steals the limelight, Virat Kohli thanks ‘fan of the match’

India vs Bangladesh: Pictures and videos of octogenarian fan Charulata Patel went viral on social media. (Photo: Twitter)

ICC World Cup 2019: As India took on Bangladesh on Tuesday, a 87-year-old fan won the hearts of everybody watching the match. While Virat Kohli and his men were toiling on the field, Charulata Patel was cheering on the Men in Blue from the stands.

Pictures and videos of octogenarian fan Charulata Patel went viral on social media. She was on the radar of every cameraperson at Birmingham as she enthusiastically blew a horn every time India picked a wicket or reached a milestone while batting.

“I have been watching cricket for the last many decades, from the time I was in Africa. Earlier I used to watch on TV when I was working, but now that I am retired I watch it live,” she later said news agency ANI.

#WATCH 87 year old Charulata Patel who was seen cheering for India in the stands during #BANvIND match: India will win the world cup. I pray to Lord Ganesha that India wins. I bless the team always. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lo3BtN7NtD — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

In a closely-fought encounter, India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs to seal a semifinal berth at the ICC World Cup 2019. Rohit Sharma was adjudged the man of the match for scoring a fluent century (104 off 92 balls).

But Rohit and skipper Virat Kohli both went into the stands after the match to thank Charulata Patel for her support, making it amply clear who the real Hero of the match was.

Virat Kohli later took to Twitter to post pictures with the 87-year-old fan. He said, “Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I’ve ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one.”

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I’ve ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

How amazing is this?! India’s top-order superstars @imVkohli and @ImRo45 each shared a special moment with one of the India fans at Edgbaston.#CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/3EjpQBdXnX — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

Twitter couldn’t stop gushing about this fan wearing a tricolour scarf and with a bright yellow vuvuzela and the national flag in hand. Here are some tweets of people expressing their awe over the 87-year-old cheering Team India on:

We should work all our lives to have a spirit like hers.

Nobody will ask how much you have in your bank when you are 87.

But if you have this???? You’re LOADED!!!!#IndVBan #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/ekjqTAvGaR — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) July 2, 2019

I don’t know about the Man of the Match, but we have an undisputed winner of the Fan of the Match ???????? #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/DSqQZkn3bS — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) July 2, 2019

Who’s the star of today #IndvBan match? Not @ImRo45, not @imVkohli but this young lady. How’s the josh? What an inspiration !! pic.twitter.com/Ay9wT9uyv5 — Ishan Sankhe (@IshanSankhe) July 2, 2019

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra was among those on Twitter gushing over this fan. He even offered a special gift to Charulata.

Ok, watched the last over & it had all the drama I needed. The best victories are those that make you bite your nails at 1st & then make it look easy in the end. Shabash, India & make sure this match-winning lady is present at the semifinals & finals…give her a free ticket! https://t.co/Smp0MrqCIA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2019

Find out who she is & I promise I will reimburse her ticket costs for the rest of the India matches!???? https://t.co/dvRHLwtX2b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2019

Bangladesh put up a good fight with Shakib Al Hasan (66 off 74 balls) leading the charge. But India kept picking up wickets at regular intervals, which ensured that Bangladesh were bowled out for 286. Jasprit Bumrah was on the mark again picking up 4 wickets for 55. He was ably supported by Hardik Pandya (3 wickets for 60).

Team India will next face Sri Lanka on July 6, 2019.