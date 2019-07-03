India vs Bangladesh: 87-year-old fan steals the limelight, Virat Kohli thanks ‘fan of the match’

By: |
Published: July 3, 2019 8:54:01 AM

Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli both went into the stands after the match to thank Charulata Patel for her support, making it clear who the Hero of the match was.

India vs BangladeshIndia vs Bangladesh: Pictures and videos of octogenarian fan Charulata Patel went viral on social media. (Photo: Twitter)

ICC World Cup 2019: As India took on Bangladesh on Tuesday, a 87-year-old fan won the hearts of everybody watching the match. While Virat Kohli and his men were toiling on the field, Charulata Patel was cheering on the Men in Blue from the stands.

Pictures and videos of octogenarian fan Charulata Patel went viral on social media. She was on the radar of every cameraperson at Birmingham as she enthusiastically blew a horn every time India picked a wicket or reached a milestone while batting.

“I have been watching cricket for the last many decades, from the time I was in Africa. Earlier I used to watch on TV when I was working, but now that I am retired I watch it live,” she later said news agency ANI.

In a closely-fought encounter, India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs to seal a semifinal berth at the ICC World Cup 2019. Rohit Sharma was adjudged the man of the match for scoring a fluent century (104 off 92 balls).

But Rohit and skipper Virat Kohli both went into the stands after the match to thank Charulata Patel for her support, making it amply clear who the real Hero of the match was.

Virat Kohli later took to Twitter to post pictures with the 87-year-old fan. He said, “Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I’ve ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one.”

Twitter couldn’t stop gushing about this fan wearing a tricolour scarf and with a bright yellow vuvuzela and the national flag in hand. Here are some tweets of people expressing their awe over the 87-year-old cheering Team India on:

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra was among those on Twitter gushing over this fan. He even offered a special gift to Charulata.

Bangladesh put up a good fight with Shakib Al Hasan (66 off 74 balls) leading the charge. But India kept picking up wickets at regular intervals, which ensured that Bangladesh were bowled out for 286. Jasprit Bumrah was on the mark again picking up 4 wickets for 55. He was ably supported by Hardik Pandya (3 wickets for 60).

Team India will next face Sri Lanka on July 6, 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. India vs Bangladesh: 87-year-old fan steals the limelight, Virat Kohli thanks ‘fan of the match’
Advertisement

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop