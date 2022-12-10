India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan becomes fourth Indian batsman to hit double centuries in ODIs

In one of the most outstanding knocks in one-day cricket, Ishan Kishan slammed the fastest double century off just 126 balls in the third ODI against Bangladesh, that was played in Chittogram. In doing so, he broke the record of Chris Gayle who earlier hit the fastest double century in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015.

With this, he became the fourth Indian and seventh overall to hit a double century in ODIs. Other Indian batsmen who hit double centuries in this format include, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma. Among the other international cricketers who also hit a double century include Gayle, Martin Guptill, and Fakhar Zaman.

Kishan who opened India’s innings with Shikhar Dhawan hit 210 runs in 131 balls. His swashbuckling innings ended after being caught by Litton Das off the bowling of Taskin Ahmed. His innings had 10 sixes and 24 boundaries at the strike rate of 160.3.

Nothing could have been better than this for Kishan. Asked to open in place of the injured Rohit Sharma who was out of the match due to injury, Kishan’s innings outclassed another fantastic performance of Virat Kohli who slammed 113 runs off 91 deliveries which contained 11 fours and two sixes. Together they put on 290 runs for the second wicket, helping India to set the target of 410 runs for hosts Bangladesh to win in the allotted 50 overs.

The partnership between them was the third-highest among Indian batsmen and seventh overall. In this knock. that will be remembered for years to come, Kishan slammed a century after facing 85 balls. He then took 18 balls to reach 150 runs and 200 runs in another 23 balls. Such was his knock that the Bangladeshi bowlers appeared clueless about getting him out.

With this brilliant inning, the southpaw has definitely thrown his hat in the ring to be a regular opener in the ODIs for India considering he is the fourth opener to be tried as many matches opposite Shikar Dhawan.