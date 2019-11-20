India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will pink ball kill Indian bowling attack; Here’s what stats say

The strength of the pink ball lies in its shine, which gives fast bowlers the feel of a new ball for about 30 overs. (Photo credit: BCCI)

India vs Bangladesh pink ball Test: India and Bangladesh will lock horns for the first-ever day-night Test in India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. This will be the first time that the pink ball will be used instead of a regular red one in Test cricket in the country.

The strength of the pink ball lies in its shine, which gives fast bowlers the feel of a new ball for about 30 overs. While the shine on a red ball lasts for over an hour, pink ball holds the shine well over a session. Additional factors such as dew, local conditions and pitch can play a crucial role in the turn of events with the pink ball.

Amid all the hype surrounding the pink ball, experts have flagged serious concerns around key strengths of India’s bowling attack — reverse swing and spin — in home conditions.

The first concern is the ball’s colour itself. The pink ball has an extra coating of lacquer to enable it to retain its colour over the course of the match. R Ashwin had also raised issue over the colour of the ball. “For starters, I don’t know whether it’s pink or orange,” he told reporters in Indore during the first India-Bangladesh Test.

According to The Indian Express, another potential fallout of the pink ball is how the ball behaves after the polish wears off. The fast bowlers probably like the conventional swing of the new ball, they would miss the conditions that help them reverse the old ball. Moreover, the pink ball can prove troublesome for the likes of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, who rely a lot on the reverse swing with the old ball. The fielders too will have to work hard to maintain the shiny and rough sides of the ball. With dew factor expected to come into play, a wet ball gets softer and affects the spinners, who often prove successful in Indian conditions. The track is especially altered to suit the needs of pink ball and would never be conducive for reverse swing.

What the figures say:

So far, two Tests have been played in Asia in which the spinners outperformed the pacers with the later claiming 46 out of the 73 wickets fallen. However, the figures change in day-night Tests played in other continents where the spinners have taken only 96 off the 366 wickets to have fallen.