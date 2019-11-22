India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Bangladesh win toss, bat first in debut Pink Ball match

Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens is hosting the first Day/Night Test match. (File Photo/PTI)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Update: Bangladesh have the toss and decided to bat first against India in the first-ever day/night Test match between the two sides at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

India is all set to enter a new era in Test cricket when the Virat Kohli-led team takes the field for the firt ever day/night pink ball match against Bangladesh at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens on Friday. Kolkata has virtually turned pink ahead of the match with the local man and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly supervising all the preparations. The build up to the match has been enormous as tickets for the first four days have already been sold out.

Several dignitaries including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are already in Kolkata to watch the historic match. Members of Bangladesh’s first team and several former Indian cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and others have also been invited.

TEAMS

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddiman Saha (wk),Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (c), Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman.

