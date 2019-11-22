  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Bangladesh win toss, bat first in debut Pink Ball match

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Bangladesh win toss, bat first in debut Pink Ball match

By: |
Updated:Nov 22, 2019 12:43:44 pm

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Streaming: Bangladesh is batting first after winning the toss as India look to dominate in their first ever day/night pink ball Test match against Bangladesh at Kolkata's historic Eden Gardens.

india vs bangladesh, day night test match, kolkata test matchKolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens is hosting the first Day/Night Test match. (File Photo/PTI)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Update: Bangladesh have the toss and decided to bat first against India in the first-ever day/night Test match between the two sides at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

India is all set to enter a new era in Test cricket when the Virat Kohli-led team takes the field for the firt ever day/night pink ball match against Bangladesh at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens on Friday. Kolkata has virtually turned pink ahead of the match with the local man and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly supervising all the preparations. The build up to the match has been enormous as tickets for the first four days have already been sold out.

Several dignitaries including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are already in Kolkata to watch the historic match. Members of Bangladesh’s first team and several former Indian cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and others have also been invited.

TEAMS

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddiman Saha (wk),Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (c), Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman.

Read More
Financial Express Commentary

Live Blog

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 Update:

Highlights

    12:43 (IST)22 Nov 2019
    Kolkata goes Pink! -- IN PICS

    Kolkata goes Pink! India-Bangladesh Day-Night 'Pink' ball Test match transforms City of Joy into Durga Puja mode | SEE PICS HERE

    12:34 (IST)22 Nov 2019
    Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat first

    Bangladesh have won  the toss in the historic day/night Test against India at Kolkata's Eden Gardens and they will bat first. 

    12:27 (IST)22 Nov 2019
    Historic occasion, boys looking forward to it: Ravi Shastri

    Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri has termed India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match as a historic occasion. Shastri said his team was looking forward to the match. "It's something new, there will be a wait and watch game," said Shastri.

    12:17 (IST)22 Nov 2019
    Why the buzz around Pink Ball?

    As  India take on Bangladesh in the first-ever day/night Test match, all eyes would be on the Pink Ball which will be used for the first time during an international cricket match in India. Here's what makes the Pink Ball special?  

    12:14 (IST)22 Nov 2019
    India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Teams arrive at Eden Gardens

    India and Bangladesh teams have arrived at Kolkata's Eden Gardens for the second and final Test match of the series. The match will be a day/night one, a first for the teams. 

    11:52 (IST)22 Nov 2019
    India clear favourites in maiden Day/Night Test

    It took India a new BCCI regime under maverick former captain Sourav Ganguly to take the pink ball plunge, a good seven years after the International Cricket Council approved the format to revive interest in Tests. | READ MORE HERE

    11:44 (IST)22 Nov 2019
    Hoping for an exciting game: Sunil Gavaskar

    All I am hoping for is that it will be an exciting game. We have first 4 days sold out so that's an encouraging start indeed for the pink ball experiment in India, veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar tells news agency ANI

    11:37 (IST)22 Nov 2019
    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in Kolkata

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has reached Kolkata to watch the first-ever day/night Test match between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens. The match is scheduled to start at 1 PM. | READ MORE HERE

    india vs vangladesh, cricket People move in front of Eden Gardens illuminated in pink on the eve of the first day-night test cricket match between India and Bangladesh using pink ball, in Kolkata. (Reuters)Team India, which is already at the top of the World Test Championship standings, would look to consolidate its position winning another series by beating Bangladesh in this match. While a few India players have played with the pink ball under lights in the Duleep Trophy, it will be a challenge for the Bangladeshi team to negotiate the swing and pace of new ball.    
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Cricket Diplomacy: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate first day-night test match at Eden Gardens
    2India vs Bangladesh: How Sourav Ganguly plans to attract crowds to first day-night Test at Eden Gardens
    3India vs West Indies: Mohammed Shami makes T20 comeback, Sanju Samson dropped