India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Bangladesh win toss, bat first in debut Pink Ball match

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Update: Bangladesh have the toss and decided to bat first against India in the first-ever day/night Test match between the two sides at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.
India is all set to enter a new era in Test cricket when the Virat Kohli-led team takes the field for the firt ever day/night pink ball match against Bangladesh at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens on Friday. Kolkata has virtually turned pink ahead of the match with the local man and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly supervising all the preparations. The build up to the match has been enormous as tickets for the first four days have already been sold out.
Several dignitaries including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are already in Kolkata to watch the historic match. Members of Bangladesh’s first team and several former Indian cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and others have also been invited.
TEAMS
India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddiman Saha (wk),Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill.
Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (c), Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman.
Kolkata goes Pink! India-Bangladesh Day-Night 'Pink' ball Test match transforms City of Joy into Durga Puja mode
Bangladesh have won the toss in the historic day/night Test against India at Kolkata's Eden Gardens and they will bat first.
Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri has termed India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match as a historic occasion. Shastri said his team was looking forward to the match. "It's something new, there will be a wait and watch game," said Shastri.
As India take on Bangladesh in the first-ever day/night Test match, all eyes would be on the Pink Ball which will be used for the first time during an international cricket match in India. Here's what makes the Pink Ball special?
India and Bangladesh teams have arrived at Kolkata's Eden Gardens for the second and final Test match of the series. The match will be a day/night one, a first for the teams.
It took India a new BCCI regime under maverick former captain Sourav Ganguly to take the pink ball plunge, a good seven years after the International Cricket Council approved the format to revive interest in Tests.
All I am hoping for is that it will be an exciting game. We have first 4 days sold out so that's an encouraging start indeed for the pink ball experiment in India, veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar tells news agency ANI
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has reached Kolkata to watch the first-ever day/night Test match between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens. The match is scheduled to start at 1 PM.