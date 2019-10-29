India vs Bangladesh: Eden Gardens Test to be India’s first international day-night match, confirms Sourav Ganguly

BCCI’s new President Saurav Ganguly addresses a press conference at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Eden Gardens Test: The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be the first international day-night match in India, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announced on Tuesday. The Test will be played at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata from November 22-26.

“India’s second Test against Bangladesh from November 22 to be a day-night match,” news agency PTI quoted Ganguly as saying.

Bangladesh’s tour of India will begin on November 3 with a three-match T20 series. The two teams will then face off in two Test matches.

The newly-elected BCCI president had spoken to the Bangladesh board presenting their proposal of a day-night Test match. “I spoke to the BCB president (Nazmul Hassan). They are agreeable, they wanted to speak to the players,” Ganguly had said earlier on Tuesday.

Akram Khan, BCB’s head of cricket operations and former skipper, had earlier pointed out practical issues like lack of preparation involved in playing with pink cricket balls under lights

“It’s a great initiative but we need to take the players into confidence. If you look at the itinerary, we would probably get two days (November 21, 22) for training with pink ball under lights. That’s too little time for preparation. The players are meeting the president today. Hopefully, by tonight or tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, a decision will be made,” news agency PTI had quoted Khan, as saying.

The day-night Test at Eden Gardens would be played using pink balls. Indian cricketers have often objected to playing with the pink ball, saying that it is hard to sight after the ball becomes old. But Ganguly said that Test cricket needed this push and it was a good development. The former India captain said that he had spoken to skipper Virat Kohli who had agreed to the idea.

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at Indore from November 22.