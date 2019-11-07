India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma to play 100th match today, first by an Indian

Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma inspects the pitch at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. (PTI Photo)

India vs Bangladesh: As India take on Bangladesh in the second T20I in Rajkot today, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to add another feather to his cap. He will be playing in 100th T20I. The visitors are leading the two-match series 1-0.

Till now, Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik is the only cricketer to have played 100 T20Is. He has so far played in 111 matches in the shortest format of the game. Former India skipper MS Dhoni has appeared in 98 T20I matches.

Apart from this, Rohit Sharma is also eyeing another milestone. The opener is just 48 runs away from amassing 2,500 runs in this format, something he may do today itself. He is also the highest run scoerer in the format with 2,452 runs. As many as five cricketers have reached 2,000 runs mark with, regular India skipper Virat Kohli closely following with 2450 runs.

Sharma, while speaking about the milestone said that afer his debut in the 2007 T20 World Cup there had been many highs and lows and that he gradually understood his game really well.

Apart from him, his opposite number Mahmudullah Riyad is also eyeing a record. If the Bangladesh skipper hits two more sixes, the batsman will become the first cricketer from his country to complete 50 sixes in T20 format.

Meanwhile, India will look to comeback in today’s match after defeat in their game in Delhi. On the other hand, Bangladesh would want to continue the momentum and win the match to clinch their first ever series victory over India.

In 2019, the Men in Blue have not tasted much success in T20Is compared to ODIs and Tests. While the team lost a home series to Australia, ther were able to level the series against South Africa.

In the absence of some of the senior players in team, the ongoing series is a good opportunity for fringe players to make a mark at the international level.