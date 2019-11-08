India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Rishabh Pant fumbles behind stumps, gets trolled over basics of wicketkeeping

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credit: PTI)

Rishabh Pant had a rather forgettable outing against Bangladesh during the second T20 international played at Rajkot on Thursday. Pant was at the receiving end of severe criticism on social media after he fumbled behind the stumps. It was Yuzvendra Chahal who was bowling his first over of the match when a well-set Liton Das missed the ball completely and was stumped by Rishabh Pant, however, replays showed that Pant’s gloves were a little ahead of the stumps and the third umpire overturned the decision helping the Bangladeshi batsman to continue batting.

Indian fans took to social media to troll the young wicket-keeper from Delhi.

#IndvsBan

Mahi fans to Rishabh Pant right now: pic.twitter.com/cDgxOelnum — Sarcastic Ladki (@badassyy) November 7, 2019

India managed to beat Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I of the series which makes things interesting as we go into the third and final T20I of the series. Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl against Bangladesh. The Indian bowlers were good during the second game and made sure Bangladesh did not post a mammoth total. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers once again with figures of 2-28 in 4 overs.

While chasing, Rohit Sharma was at his best as he smashed 85 off 43 balls which was studded with 6 boundaries and 6 sixes to help India level the series with ease. Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer also batted well to made sure India won the game with 8 wickets in hand.

India and Bangladesh will play the final T20I of the series in Nagpur on November 10, 2019.