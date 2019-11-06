India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: When and where to watch

India vs Bangladesh T20I: With the World T20 set to be held in Australia next year, the young crop of players will be eyeing a spot on the flight down under.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma-led team India will take on Mahmudullah’s Bangladesh in the second match oF the T20i series. After a win in the first match, Bangladesh will be high on confidence as they will be eyeing their first-ever T2OI series victory against India. On the other hand, India will be hoping to level the series in Rajkot. It will be a must-win game for the Men in Blue if they want to stay alive in the series. With Virat Kohli not being a part of the Indian squad, players like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant have a chance to prove themselves and cement their place in the shortest format of the game.

With the World T20 set to be held in Australia next year, the young crop of players will be eyeing a spot on the flight down under. Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson are some players who will be watched closely by the selectors in the coming months.

Here is how you can watch India vs Bangladesh Live

When is India vs Bangladesh 2nd T2OI?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T2OI will take place on November 7, 2019.

Where will India vs Bangladesh 2nd T2OI be held?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T2OI will be at Rajkot.

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd T2OI live on TV?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T2OI can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. The match can also be viewed on the HD version of the channels.

What time will India vs Bangladesh 2nd T2OI begin?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T2OI will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

How can you watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd T2OI live on TV?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T2OI can be watched live on the Hotstar App.

Indian Squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur