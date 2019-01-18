India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal spins a web around Aussies, registers best bowling figures Down Under

By: | Published: January 18, 2019 5:55 PM

The top order not being able to give the Australians a good start has been a big problem for them.

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed the in-form batsman Shaun Marsh and Usman Khwaja in the first over of his spell and set the tone for the match.

Yuzvendra Chahal claimed career-best figures in ODI cricket in the third and final ODI against Australia. The leg spinner scalped 6 for 42 in his full quota of 10 overs. This is Chahal’s first match of the series after India decided to drop Kuldeep Yadav for the final match of the series. Yuzvendra Chahal now shares the record for best bowling figures in Australia with Ajit Agarkar. Chahal and Ajit Agarkar are the only two bowlers from India who have taken six wickets in an ODI game against Australia in an innings.

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed the in-form batsman Shaun Marsh and Usman Khwaja in the first over of his spell and set the tone for the match. India did not allow Australia to gain any momentum in the match and kept things tight. Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar had got rid of both the opening batsmen once again. The top order not being able to give the Australians a good start has been a big problem for them. Their middle order was exposed once again and the only player to cross the 50 mark was Peter Handscomb. Handscomb scored 58 of 63 balls which helped Australia reach 230.

India made 3 changes to the side in the final match of the series. Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar were included in the side in place of Kuldeep Yadav, Ambati Rayudu and Mohammad Siraj. Vijay Shankar made his debut in the One Day format for India. Vijay Shankar had a decent outing as he gave 23 runs in his 6 overs with an economy rate of 3.83.

India has to chase 230 to win the final ODI of the series. India has a chance of winning their first bilateral series down under if they beat Australia in the series decider.

