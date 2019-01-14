India vs Australia: With series on line, India need to fix their middle order problems

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 4:45 PM

The second ODI against Australia will be a do or die battle for the Indians with the series being on the line.

But, when we look at the other batsmen like Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik, they too have not been able to shift gears during the course of their innings and take the team across the finish line.

Middle order woes do not seem to be ending for the Indian team. The loss in the opening ODI against Australia in Sydney only exposed the Indian middle order batsmen yet again. More significant than the outcome of this three-match series is the concern about India’s performance in the World Cup it these problems continue. After being 3 wickets down for 4 runs in the first ODI, India struggled right from the outset chasing a target of 289. Rohit Sharma’s brilliant hundred just wasn’t enough for India as the Aussies registered a comfortable 34-run win over the visitors in the end.

The second ODI against Australia will be a do or die battle for the Indians with the series being on the line. Players like Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja will have to step up if the situation arises. Dhoni has been criticized for his slow strike rate in the recent past where he has not managed to convert his starts into big numbers. But, when we look at the other batsmen like Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik, they too have not been able to shift gears during the course of their innings and take the team across the finish line.

A look at the stats of the Indian middle order in the last few (2018) One Day Internationals

M.S. Dhoni

The former Indian captain batted in 13 innings and has managed to score 275 runs with an average of 25 and a strike rate of 71.43.

Dinesh Karthik

In the last 6 innings that he played in 2018, he managed to score 167 runs with an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 73.57.

Ravindra Jadeja

The left arm all-rounder has batted in 4 innings and has managed to score 68 runs with an average of 22.67 and a strike rate of 80.

Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu has batted in 10 innings in 2018 and has managed to score 392 runs with an average of 56 and a strike rate of 90.74.

These three batsmen have been the mainstay of the Indian middle order for the past year and it is crucial that all three find their rhythm.

Ambati Rayudu comes across as the only man who has managed to score some decent runs in his last few innings. With players like Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Shubhman Gill on the rise, it will be interesting to see if the team management looks to experiment with them.
Looks good to me.This is fine.Thanks!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. India vs Australia: With series on line, India need to fix their middle order problems
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition