India vs Australia: Why is the 3rd Test called the Boxing Day Test?

Boxing Day Test: India will clash with Australia in the possible Test series decider match beginning Wednesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (BCCI)

Boxing Day Test: India will clash with Australia in the possible Test series decider match beginning Wednesday after the visitors’ 146-run defeat in the second Test match at Perth. After levelling the series 1-1, the two cricketing sides would like to leave no stone unturned to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Apart from the natural excitement about the possible series winner among the fans, a thing that is catching attention is the way the third Test match is being referred to – Boxing Day Test.

So, why is the third Test between India and Australia named Boxing Day Test? The Boxing Day Test has a long history of being played on December 26, and it has nothing to do with any sport, especially boxing. The first Test to start on Boxing Day was between Australia and West Indies in 1968-69 in Melbourne.

In the 1950–51 Ashes series, the Melbourne Test was played from December 22 to 27, with the fourth day’s match being played on the Boxing Day. However, not a single test match was played on Boxing Day in Melbourne between 1953 and 1967. According to reports, as there were six Tests in the 1974–75 Ashes series, in order to fit them all into the overall schedule, the Third Test at Melbourne was scheduled to start on Boxing Day. And that marked the origin of the modern tradition of referring to the match that is being played on December 26 the Boxing Day Test. It was in the year 1980 when the Melbourne Cricket Club and the Australian cricket team secured the rights to begin a test match annually on Boxing Day at the MCG. After 1982, usually, there has been a Test match starting on this day at Melbourne.

This year, the third Test will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, like other Boxing Day Test matches played earlier. Australia have always been a part of Boxing Day Test while playing against a visiting, Test-playing side.

What is Boxing Day?

As per tradition, a lot of people go to Church during the Christmas time of the year and they donate money and other goodies to the poor. The money and gifts are put in a box and this is called the Christmas box. A priest opens the box and distributes the gifts among the needy. And this is why December 26, the day next to the Christmas, is known as Boxing Day.

The Boxing Day is observed on December 26 and it is only celebrated in a few countries, especially the ones historically linked to the United Kingdom such as Australia, Canada, South Africa and New Zealand and some European nations. As per tradition, sports are often played on Boxing Day in the UK such as horse racing and football matches.

Other countries that play Boxing Day Test are New Zealand, South Africa. In 2014, the Boxing Day Tests returned to New Zealand with Sri Lanka playing at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. South Africa played against Zimbabwe for the 2017 Boxing Day Test.