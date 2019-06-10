India vs Australia: When Sourav Ganguly’s midnight tweet sparked a frantic guessing game!

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly triggered a guessing game on Twitter when he took to the social media platform to comment on the poor batting skills and an equally poor sense of humour of an individual. Without naming anyone his tweet, Ganguly said, "His comments on Twitter is a bit like his batting meaningless and lack of ideas .. may be just an attention seeker.in the negative way." His comments on Twitter is a bit like his batting meaningless and and lack of ideas .. may be just an attention seeker.in the negative way ???? \u2014 Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 9, 2019 Among the many guesses, some on the micro-blogging site noted that Ganguly's tweet was for former Indian cricketer and fellow ICC commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. Sanjay and Ganguly were among the other Indian commentators who were coupled for commentary of India's game against Australia on Start Sports which the Men in Blue comfortably won. Ganguly's tweet came after Manjrekar took to Twitter to say he was happy to join Ganguly in the commentary box and took a sly jibe apparently suggesting that the former skipper doesn't allow fellow commentators to speak. "Always happy when Sourav Ganguly is in commentary. You get to relax not just in between commentary stints but during it too," he tweeted. Always happy when Sourav Ganguly is in commentary. You get to relax not just in between commentary stints but during it too.???? \u2014 Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 9, 2019 In a career span of nearly nine years, Sanjay played 74 ODI games and 37 Test games. While in ODI he scored 1,994 runs at an average of 33.23, he scored just 2,043 runs in the longest format of the game at an average of 37.14. At the beginning of his career, Sanjay was much looked like another legend in the making. He was even compared to Sunil Gavaskar, but he lost his consistency and never attained the highest rank in the game. While one section felt Ganguly's tweet was directed at Manjrekar, a majority saw the outburst as one aimed at Michael Vaughan who at the start of India vs Australia game predicted an easy win for Down Under. Here's how cricket fans reacted to Ganguly's tweet. Dada offended both Vaughan & Manjrekar with one tweet ???? \u2014 Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 9, 2019 Lol he predicted bd win yesterday vs England and they lost he predicted England win vs pak they lost \u2014 Surya (@suryasmash999) June 9, 2019 Hello @sanjaymanjrekar Don't you dare mess with Dada ???????? pic.twitter.com\/if0CLMJoyF \u2014 Avisekh Banerjee (@iamab1591) June 9, 2019 @MichaelVaughan is the Akash Chopda of england cricket. A poor average, poor strike rate, poor technique, poor batting & 'Bakch*di' mindblowing. ???? \u2014 AVNIJESH (@Avnijesh) June 10, 2019 India on Sunday beat Australia by 36 runs to register its second win in as many games in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup in England. This was Australia's first loss in the three matches it played so far in the tournament.