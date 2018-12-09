India Vs Australia: Visitors tighten grip in first Test; uphill task for Aussies

Marsh has looked solid for his 31 off 92 balls and Travis Head is batting on 11 off 37 balls.

India has tightened grip against Australia in the first test at Adelaide. Visitors now need six wickets to win the first Test with just a day’s play remaining. Australian now have an uphill task with 219 runs required to win the match with six wickets in hand.

Travis Head has continued from where he left off in the first innings as he is looking to spend time in the middle ti help Australia save the Test match. Chasing a target of over 300 on the final day of a test match is always going to be tough but it will be very interesting to see if the Australians can pull it off.

The Indian bowlers have been brilliant so far as they have removed the top order of the Australian team in the second innings in no time. Ishant Sharma could have dismissed Finch for a duck again in the second innings if he hadn’t overstepped.

Shami and Ashwin took early wickets which put Australia on the back foot. Ashwin got rid off of Aaron Finch and Usman Khwaja. Shami, on the other hand, was successful in getting the wickets of Harris and Handscomb.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara played valuable knocks where they were able to take India past the 300 run mark. Pujara has been brilliant throughout the test match and has put India in the driver’s seat.

Rishabh Pant smashed 28 off just 16 deliveries which can be crucial if they match goes down to the wire on the final day of the Test match.