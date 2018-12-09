India vs Australia: Virat Kohli’s men in upper hand as Aussies chase stiff target

Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami shared the spoils with a couple of wickets each. (Photo source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Australia were in trouble at 104 for 4 chasing a stiff target of 323 against India on the fourth day of the first Test here on Sunday. At stumps, Shaun Marsh was batting on 31 with Travis Head unbeaten on 11. Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami shared the spoils with a couple of wickets each. Earlier, India scored 307 in their second innings riding on half centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara (71) and Ajinkya Rahane (70).

Nathan Lyon took six wickets. Brief Scores: India 250 and 307 (Cheteshwar Pujara 71, Ajinkya Rahane 70, Nathan Lyon 6/122) Australia 235 and 104/4 (Shaun Marsh 31 batting, R Ashwin 2/44, Mohammed Shami 2/15).

