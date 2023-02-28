India vs Australia Test series: Will India opt to simulate English conditions in Ahmedabad? What Rohit Sharma says

With India already leading the four-Test series against Australia by 2-0 and retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma’s men will now face the visitors for the third Test in Indore’s Holkar Stadium starting tomorrow.

After the third Test in Indore, the team will face the Aussies in the fourth match in Ahmedabad on March 9. While India will surely look to win the third Test and wrap up the series, the win may also encourage them to simulate English conditions during the last Test match of the series.

It is important to note here that the final of 2021/23 World Test Championship will be played at the Oval from June 7 to June 11 this year, right after the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking to reporters on the eve of the third Test, Rohit Sharma, while speaking to reporters, said that while the third Test will be a different ball game, there is a possibility of playing in seaming conditions in Ahmedabad and that players need to be ready for the same.

India had opted for three spinners and two seamers combinations in the first two Test matches of the ongoing series. The same may not work in English conditions. However, the skipper pointed out that there is still a lot of time to talk about the World Test Championship final. The immediate task is to win the Indore Test, and then think of doing something different in Ahmedabad, he added further.

Fans across the country and the rest of the world can watch the Third Test on the Disney+ Hotstar website as well as the mobile app. They can also follow the scorecard from different news and sports websites also. They can also watch the match on Star Sports Network and also on DD Sports. While the match will start at 9:30 am, the toss will be held at 9 am.