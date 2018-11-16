India vs Australia: Team India departs for Australia

By: | Updated: November 16, 2018 3:20 PM

Eyeing a maiden Test series win Down Under, the Indian cricket team left for Australia Friday for a gruelling tour, which will see them play four matches in whites, three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

At the pre-departure press conference on Thursday, Kohli emphasised on the need for the batsman to step up. (BCCI)

Eyeing a maiden Test series win Down Under, the Indian cricket team left for Australia Friday for a gruelling tour, which will see them play four matches in whites, three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals. Various members of the team took to Tweeter to share their feelings ahead of their departure with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav terming it an “exciting challenge”.

“Exciting challenges ahead. Off to Australia with the boys #TeamIndia,” tweeted Kuldeep, who posted a picture with his teammates comprising young wicketkeeper and batsman Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma and others.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah tweeted his picture and wrote, “Off we go! #Australia #Travelbound”.

“Taking off to head down under,” wrote Krunal Pandya on the micro blogging site as he posted snaps with team mates.

At the pre-departure press conference on Thursday, Kohli emphasised on the need for the batsman to step up.

Read | No more chopping and changing till World Cup, says India coach Ravi Shastri

Head coach Ravi Shastri categorically said that there won’t be any chopping and changing in the ODI team from now with just 13 games remaining before the World Cup.

Experts and former players are seeing this tour as India’s best bet to defeat Australia in Tests as the hosts will be without their two key batsman, Steve Smith and David Warner, who are facing a year long ban for their involvement in ball tampering scandal in South Africa.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. India vs Australia: Team India departs for Australia
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition