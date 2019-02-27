India vs Australia T20 series 2019: When and where to watch 2nd T20I live match, live telecast, live streaming

(PTI photo)

Virat Kohli’s Team India will be eager to win the second T20 against Australia to avoid series whitewash at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. The match is expected to be a high-scoring one much to the delight of spectators who witnessed an exciting but a low scoring first game at Vishakhapatnam.

The last T20 International was played at the Chinnaswamy in February 2017 when India beat England by 75 runs after amassing 202 for six.

With five ODIs and two T20 Internationals, India’s seven-match series against a struggling Australians without David Warner and Steve Smith, will be former’s last international series before the ICC World Cup which begins on May 30 this year in England and Wales. At a pre-match media interaction before the 1st T20 in the series, Indian captain Virat Kohli had said that it was “more logical” if the Indian side had a chance to play more ODIs instead of just two T20Is to prepare ahead of the World Cup and as the the big quadrennial event draws closer, India would treat the T20 format as an way of extended preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

Even for the stable Indian side, the Australian tour of India this year comes with many difficulties. Team India faced difficulty dealing with both the hosting teams in the shortest format games in cricket. The Men in Blue settled for a 1-1 draw in the T20I series and lost the series to New Zealand.

The Indian Captain didn’t disclose whether Mayank Markande, who is a leg-spinner, would preferred over Yuzvendra Chahal who is a regular wrist spinner in the match. Both Indian players, Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been given a repose for the T20Is. While Hardik Pandya recovers, Vijay Shankar’s all-round skills could be an asset.

When is India vs Australia 2nd T20I?

The India-Australia 2nd T20I will be held on February 27, 2019 which falls on Wednesday. The series between the two countries comes after a month Indian experienced a successful run in Australia. The India side clinched a test series down under for the first time and also won the ODI series owing to the Man of the Series performance by the reliable former captain of the indian team, MS Dhoni. However, the tri-match T20 series in Australia came to a stalemate with one game being abandoned owing to bad weather conditions.

Where will India vs Australia 2nd T20I be played?

The 2nd match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The first t20I match too was initially slated to be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru had to be moved to Visakhapatnam due to Aero India 2019.

At what time will India vs Australia match begin today?The India vs Australia 2nd T20I match will begin at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The deciding coin will be tossed at 6.30 pm. This will also be last bi-lateral series prior to the IPL 2019 as well as ICC World Cup 2019 which is being held in the United Kingdom.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 2nd T20I?

The India vs Australia will broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in standard and HD format. Moreover, you can also watch the live match on, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd T20I?

Those wanting to watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd T20I match can do so on the Hotstar app. The live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd T20I on Jio TV is free for Reliance Jio users. Those wishing to follow live blog as well as commentary, can catch live updates at www.financialexpress.com.

Ind vs Aus T20 squad:

Indian cricket team for Australia: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, M.S. Dhoni (wk), Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D’Arcy Short, Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.