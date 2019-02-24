India vs Australia T20 series 2019: When and where to watch 1st T20I live match, live telecast, live streaming

India vs Australia 1st T20I: Virat Kohli will be in action ahead of World Cup 2019 and IPL 2019.

India vs Australia 1st T20I: Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will be aiming to fine tune their set up ahead of the World Cup 2019 when they square-off with Australian side on the home turf starting with the first T20 game on Sunday. Comprising of two T20 Internationals and five ODIs, the seven-match series against a struggling Australian side without Steve Smith and David Warner, will be India’s last international assignment before the mega quadrennial event starting May 30 in England and Wales. At a pre-match presser last evening, India captain Virat Kohli said that it would have been “more logical” if his team could have played a couple of more ODIs instead of the two T20Is as a part of their World Cup preparations. In the run-up to the World Cup 2019, India will like to treat the shortest format games as an extended preparation for the World Cup 2019.

Even for the settled Indian side, the Australian tour of India 2019 brings many challenges. The Men in Blue had a tough time dealing with both the hosts in the T20 games. India settled with a 1-1 draw in the T20I series and lost series against New Zealand. Kohli didn’t reveal whether leg-spinner Mayank Markande will be given preference over regular wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in today’s match. For the Indian side, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav have been rested for the T20Is. After Hardik Pandya’s injury, Vijay Shankar will have a chance to put on display his all-round skills.

When is India vs Australia 1st T20I?

The India-Australia 1st T20I will be played on February 24, 2019 i.e on Sunday. The bi-lateral series coming after a month after Indian had experienced one of most fruitful tours down under. India won a test series in Australia for the first time and also clinched the ODI series thanks MS Dhoni’s Man of the Series performance. However, the three-match T20 series in Australia saw a stalemate with one game had to be abandoned due to bad weather.

Where will India vs Australia 1st T20I be played?

The first match will be played at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The first t20I match was originally scheduled to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, due to Aero India 2019, the match was shifted to Visakhapatnam. Now, the second T20I will be hosted in the ‘garden city’.

What time does India vs Australia match will begin today?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I match will start at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss will take place at 6.30 pm. This is the last bi-lateral series before the cash-rich IPL 2019 and ICC World Cup 2019 which will be played in the United Kingdom.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 1st T20I?

Those who want to watch India vs Australia live on TV, it will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can watch the live watch on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 1st T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st T20I match will also be available on Hotstar app. Reliance Jio users can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 1st T20I on Jio TV for free. Those who want to follow live blog and commentary, can catch live updates at www.financialexpress.com.

Ind vs Aus T20 squad:

Indian cricket team for Australia: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (v-c), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D’Arcy Short, Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.