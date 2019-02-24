India vs Australia T20 Live: Virat Kohli’s men take on Aussies in final audition before World Cup

India vs Australia T20 Live: After their successful tours in Australia and New Zealand in recent months, Men in Blue are all set to host Aussies in Visakhapatnam today. India will take on Australia for two T20I and 5 ODIs before flying off to England for the all-important World Cup starting from May 30.
Virat Kohli is back to lead the side after a well-earned rest. The team management will treat the T20 matches as an extended audition for those World Cup hopefuls, who are still waiting to meet the cut.
All eyes will be on likes of Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar, two players who are expected to be in the elite list. Pant will get chances to make a strong case for himself to be part of the World Cup team after having edged out Dinesh Karthik in the ODI side. Vijay Shankar will also have the opportunity to prove his mettle in the absence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is out due to injury.
Shankar has shown previously that he could be destructive with the bat, but it will be interesting to see how effective he would be with the ball. Dinesh Karthik will also be looking to make a statement as these two T20Is will be his last chance after already being dropped from the ODIs against Australia.
The match between both sides will be held at Visakhapatnam today from 7 pm. The toss is expected to be around 6:30 pm. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans acan also watch the live watch on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
Regular skipper Virat Kohli is back at the helm. He was given a much-deserved rest in the recently concluded series against New Zealand. The two T20s and 5 ODI will be India's last series before the World Cup that will begin from May 30 in England. There are a number of players who will be watched ahead of the team selection before the mega event,
India
Virat Kohli (c), Jaspreet Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Siddharth Kaul, Mayank Markande,Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav
Australia
Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, DJM Short, Marcus Stoinis, AshtonTurner, A Zampa