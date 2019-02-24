India vs Australia T20 Live: Virat Kohli’s men take on Aussies in final audition before World Cup

he team management will treat the T20 matches as an extended audition for those World Cup hopefuls. (PTI)

India vs Australia T20 Live: After their successful tours in Australia and New Zealand in recent months, Men in Blue are all set to host Aussies in Visakhapatnam today. India will take on Australia for two T20I and 5 ODIs before flying off to England for the all-important World Cup starting from May 30.

Virat Kohli is back to lead the side after a well-earned rest. The team management will treat the T20 matches as an extended audition for those World Cup hopefuls, who are still waiting to meet the cut.

All eyes will be on likes of Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar, two players who are expected to be in the elite list. Pant will get chances to make a strong case for himself to be part of the World Cup team after having edged out Dinesh Karthik in the ODI side. Vijay Shankar will also have the opportunity to prove his mettle in the absence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is out due to injury.

Shankar has shown previously that he could be destructive with the bat, but it will be interesting to see how effective he would be with the ball. Dinesh Karthik will also be looking to make a statement as these two T20Is will be his last chance after already being dropped from the ODIs against Australia.

