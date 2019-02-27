India vs Australia T20 Live Score: Virat Kohli’s men look to square off series after narrow defeat in first match

India vs Australia T20 Match Live Cricket Score: Just days after a nail-biting finish in first T20Iat Visakhapatnam, India will be looking to put the narrow defeat behind and win the second match today at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. Men in Blue came close to win the thrilling low scoring match that went till the last ball, before losing by three wickets. By winning today’s T20 match India will try to square off the two-match series.
The two T20Is will be followed by five ODI matches. With the World cup all set to begin in May, the bilateral series will be India’s last chance to look at the team’s composition before Vira Kohli’s men head for the mega event.
Coming back to today’s T20, India may replace Umesh with Siddharth Kaul or bring in all-rounder Vijay Shankar to strengthen the batting department, which underperformed in the last T20. All eyes will once again be on famed Indian batting line up comprising Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni among others
Catch Live blog here
Putting their performances in the first T20 behind indian batsmen will look to bat up to their potential and help hosts square off the series against Australia. Men In Blue are currently trailing the series 0-1 after the nail-biting match in Visakhapatnam.
In a nail-biting finish in first T20 last Sunday, Australia beat India by three wickets in the last-ball finish. Set the target of 127 runs Australia chased the total in a hard fought match. Men in blue will try to win today's match in Bengaluru to square off the two-match series. Indian batsmen will try to put things behind and perform better with the bat.
India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, M.S. Dhoni (wk), Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.