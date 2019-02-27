India vs Australia T20 Live Score: Virat Kohli’s men look to square off series after narrow defeat in first match

India vs Australia T20 Match Live Cricket Score: The two T20Is will be followed by five ODI matches.

India vs Australia T20 Match Live Cricket Score: Just days after a nail-biting finish in first T20Iat Visakhapatnam, India will be looking to put the narrow defeat behind and win the second match today at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. Men in Blue came close to win the thrilling low scoring match that went till the last ball, before losing by three wickets. By winning today’s T20 match India will try to square off the two-match series.

The two T20Is will be followed by five ODI matches. With the World cup all set to begin in May, the bilateral series will be India’s last chance to look at the team’s composition before Vira Kohli’s men head for the mega event.

Coming back to today’s T20, India may replace Umesh with Siddharth Kaul or bring in all-rounder Vijay Shankar to strengthen the batting department, which underperformed in the last T20. All eyes will once again be on famed Indian batting line up comprising Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni among others

