India Vs Australia T20: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against India in first T20I

India's captain Virat Kohli (left) and with his Australian counterpart Aaron Finch.
Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the first T20 International against India here on Friday.
For India, Thangarasu Natarajan is making his debut. Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested as part of the team’s workload management.
Teams:
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan.
Australia: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
